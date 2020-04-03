|
|
Robert Eugene Creps
Mansfield - Robert Eugene Creps, age 99 of Mansfield, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 in Liberty Nursing Center.
He was born February 6, 1921 in Mansfield, one of two sons to the late Gilson R. and Grace E. (Johns) Creps and was graduated from Lexington High School in 1940. A member of America's "Greatest Generation", Robert served three years in the U.S. Army during WWII.
On June 7, 1946 he married Mary Jane White, who preceded him in death November 4, 2013.
For many years he owned and operated Creps Market in Lexington, later he worked as a sales representative for Page Dairy. He retired in 1982.
A lifelong area resident, Robert was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church where he served as a past trustee. He was also active as past master of Bellville Masonic Lodge, and a member of the American Legion.
In his spare time, Bob loved the game of golf.
Bob is survived by dear friends Terry and Sally Houston of Mansfield, cousins, and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Richard Gilson Creps.
A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 3 pm in Mansfield Memorial Park. Pastor Jennifer Whitmore will officiate.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020