Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
Robert Eugene Dailey Sr.


1933 - 2019
Robert Eugene Dailey Sr. Obituary
Robert Eugene Dailey Sr.

Ontario - Robert Eugene Dailey Sr., 86, of Ontario, passed away at Avita Ontario Hospital on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Bob was born on February 7, 1933 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of the late Roy and Hazel (Allen) Dailey.

A devoted father and grandfather who cherished watching his grandchildren's sporting events, and cheering for them brought him great joy in life. Bob was retired after over 30 years of dedicated service from Chief Freight Lines as a truck driver. He was a veteran in the United States Army stationed in Germany as an assistant gunner and truck driver.

Left to cherish Bob's memory are his three sons, Roger Dailey of Perrysville, Russ Dailey of Ashland, and Robert (Karen) Dailey Jr. of Magnolia, Ohio; his daughter, Brenda Merritt of North Carolina; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Leona Steiner of Ontario. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Gleisinger) Dailey; two brothers; and a sister.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Pastor Les Vnasdale will officiate the funeral service on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. The Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad will perform military honors at the funeral home following the service. Bob will be laid to rest at a later date in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on July 19, 2019
