Rev. Robert F. "Bob" Cerar
Rev. Robert F. "Bob" Cerar

GALION - Rev. Robert F. "Bob" Cerar, 63, of Galion passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at home after being diagnosed with cancer eight weeks ago.

He was born November 27, 1956 in Kenton, Ohio and was the son of Robert E. and Carol I. (Force) Cerar. Bob is survived by his wife of 42 years, Julie A. (Cannon) Cerar whom he married on June 17, 1978.

Bob graduated from Galion High School in 1975 and later received his Bachelor's degree from the Dayton Bible College in 1980. He worked 13 years at the former Fisher Printing and 13 years at the E & E Nameplates both in Galion.

Bob was very active in Galion and surrounding area. He was a member of the Galion City School Board of Education from 1993 to 1996; City of Galion Planning and Zoning Committee from 2008 to 2013; Crawford County Planning Commission from 2008 to 2010 and the Galion Ministerial Association. Bob was currently attending the Abundant Life Fellowship, Mt. Gilead and previously was Associate Pastor of the First United Church of Christ in Galion. He enjoyed reading.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Robert D. (Brittany) Cerar; four grandchildren Ty, Scarlet, Kayley and Daniel Cerar; sisters, Janet Cerar of Orlando, Florida, Mary (John) Webster of Arkansas, Susan (Robert) Bean of Galion and Carol R. Cerar of Orlando, Florida; brothers David Cerar of Kenya, East Africa, James (Sue) Cerar and Timothy Cerar all of Orlando, Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Cerar.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 followed by a memorial service at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Voice of Hope Pregnancy Center, Bucyrus in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Bob Cerar, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.






Published in News Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Richardson Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
