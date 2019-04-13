Robert Fagin



Mansfield - Robert Fagin of Mansfield passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 following an extended illness.



The son of Jacob and Pauline (Halpern) Fagin, Robert was born in Youngstown, Ohio. Vice President of his class, Bob graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He then graduated from The Ohio State University earning a Bachelors of Science in Pharmacy. Bob worked as a pharmacist for Gray's Drug Store in Akron before moving to Mansfield where he owned and operated Prescription Center located on Glessner Avenue. Later in his career Bob worked for Shaw Ott, Phar-Mor, and CVS. He was a long standing member of the North Central Ohio Pharmacy Association.



An OSU alumnus, Bob cheered for the Buckeyes. His passion was cooking and Bob was a talented gourmet cook.



A faithful member of Emanuel Jacob Congregation Bob served as a board member and for 4 years served as president. Outgoing and considerate, Bob was caring and was truly interested in others.



He is survived by his wife Joyce Fagin of Mansfield, son Stuart (Tamara) Fagin of California, and daughter Marcia Spohn of Ohio; five grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a son Neil Fagin, brother Norman Fagin, and sister Esther Bliman.



Funeral services will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11am in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the family will receive friends the hour prior, from 10am-11am. Cantor Nancy Shimer will officiate and burial will follow in Emanuel Jacob Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Emanuel Jacob Congregation or OhioHealth Hospice may be made through the funeral home.



Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on Apr. 13, 2019