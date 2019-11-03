|
|
Robert Forbes
Nashville - "His Lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord" - Matthew 25:21 KJV. Robert A. Forbes passed away in Akron City Hospital from injuries he sustained in an automobile accident on October 29, 2019. He was 93.
He was born on the family farm near Perrysville, in Richland County July 31, 1926 to parents Herschel & Stella (Black) Forbes. After he graduated from Butler High School with the class of 1944, he married Ruth Lois Morgan on March 9, 1945. Robert also proudly served his country by joining the US Army during World War II. He was a paratrooper with the 11th Airborne Division and was honorably discharged in 1946, and most recently Robert participated in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
From 1965 to 1974 Robert was the lay pastor for Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church near West Salem, while also attending Ashland College. He graduated in 1972 with a bachelor's degree in Psychology. He worked for more than 25 years at Ashland University, retiring as the director of the Physical Plant in 1989.
A faithful servant of the Lord, Robert enjoyed devoting time as a Sunday School teacher for the Nashville United Methodist Church, where he was also a long-time member. In his spare time, he enjoyed helping out on his daughter's dairy farm south of Nashville, and playing shuffleboard. Robert most recently won first place in his age group in singles at the 2016 Polk Senior Games in Lakeland, FL. Robert and Ruth also spent 22 years wintering in Ft. Meade, Florida.
He is survived by his daughters Joyce (Jay) Nesbit of Cleveland, Robbie (William deceased) Ihrig of Ashland, Jan (Walter) Ferger of Mansfield, and Renee (Ronald Jr.) Michalovich of Nashville; nine grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; his sister Virginia (Earl) Greer of Butler; sisters-in-law Mary Morgan Kusser of Norwalk and Jean Morgan Bildsten of Ocala, Florida; and cherished nieces, nephews, and several cousins.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Ruth Morgan Forbes; son-in-law Dr. William D. Ihrig; sister Miriam Carpenter; and infant brother Calvin Edward Forbes.
Robert's family would also like to give a heartfelt thank you to his caregivers Judy Gavlak, Dana Ring, Patti Carmony, Shirley Boyer, and Helen Hall.
The family will receive friends Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel, Loudonville, Ohio. A funeral service will be held Friday November 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Nashville United Methodist Church, 302 West Millersburg St., Nashville, Ohio. Pastor Larry Carnes will officiate. Burial will follow in Bunker Hill Cemetery where Military Honors will be performed by the Loudonville American Legion and Perrysville .
Contributions in Robert's memory to the Nashville Fire Department and Darb Snyder Senior Center may be made at the funeral home or mailed to 123 N. Market St., Loudonville, Ohio 44842.
Snyder Funeral Homes-Lindsey Chapel is honored to serve Robert's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019