Robert Francis "Bob" Adkins
1934 - 2020
Robert Francis "Bob" Adkins

Mansfield - Kindness was a gift Bob Adkins bestowed daily. He loved people - and there was not anybody that did not love Bob - and treated everyone with love, kindness, and respect. A highly social man, Bob never knew a stranger, and offered his help willingly.

Remembered as a friendly encourager, who cared for others with consideration, Bob passed away peacefully - with his wife and sister-in-law Christine Morris at his side - Thursday, September 24, 2020 in his Mansfield home. He was 85.

Born Robert Francis Adkins November 17, 1934 in Shelby to parents Ernest and Emma (Easterling) Adkins, Bob was graduated from Shelby High School. He earned a B.S. in Physical Education from Ashland College, and a Master's of Science degree in Adapted Physical Education from Indiana University.

His 32-year career in education was teaching and serving as principal at several area elementary schools. He later worked 20 years with OhioHealth at the Fourth Street Health and Fitness Center, where he was a certified group exercise instructor through Silver Sneakers® and Delay the Disease™, and was a certified "Hero" - credited with saving a life on the job.

Bob taught tumbling and cheerleading with children and young people at Friendly House for many years. An accomplished athlete, Bob was most proud of the opportunity Bob Feller gave him to try-out for a pitching position with the Cleveland Indians. His love for the Indians continued his whole life, as well as his love for football and golf.

Bob knew his way around the kitchen; his spiced-up coney sauce was renowned, as was his spaghetti and marzetti. He enjoyed traveling - and made several trips to the Western US - taking family to beach destinations and Disney.

A man with a perpetual smile and strong work ethic, Bob is survived by his wife Jamie (Morris) Adkins, whom he married August 15, 2008; sons William (Toni) Adkins, Christopher Adkins, Andrew Adkins and Robert Adkins; numerous grandchildren; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Donald & Sarah Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.

A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Mansfield Memorial Park, with Chaplain Dan Clouse officiating. The Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

His family acknowledges, with warm gratitude, how Southern Care Hospice supported Bob and the family with comfort, professionalism, and compassion.

Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to Snyder Funeral Home for final expenses.

Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Adkins family, share a message of support with them online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com






Published in News Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mansfield Memorial Park
