Robert Frank Mathews Jr.
Mansfield - Robert Frank Mathews Jr., age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the home of his loving daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Rodney Wright. Mr. Mathews was born February 12, 1933, in Greenville, Alabama, to the late Robert Lee Mathews and Ethel Mae Graham Mathews and had been a Mansfield resident since 1936.
Mr. Mathews was the last surviving patriarch of the Mathews family. Mr. Mathews was a member of the United States Air Force for four years, in which he served in the Korean War. He was one of the most respected and reliable United States Postmen in Mansfield, Ohio, for over 35 years. Mr. Mathews also wore many other hats as well, such as "DJ. Bobby Red Dog". He was also a videographer where he captured some of America's best memories. He was involved in many sporting events such as bowling and softball, where he was an original member of the Soul Brothers Minor League Softball Team. He was always an amazing track and football player for Mansfield Senior High School. He was an avid speaker on African American History. He was the most well respected and sought after "Hallway Lawyer" at the Mansfield Municipal Court House you could retain free of charge. One of his favorite pastimes was high school football, watching Mansfield Senior High and supporting his grandkids. Overall Mr. Mathews was a well respected member of the community.
Mr. Mathews is survived by his two sons, Todd Mathews of Tennessee, and Kendrick McFarland of Mansfield; two daughters, Crystal (Rodney) Wright and Vonne (Ronald) Jester of Mansfield; foster daughter, Tonya Taylor; seventeen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mae Nell Foster and Paulette Woods; a host of nieces and nephews including a very special niece and caregiver, Karen R. Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis Mathews; and siblings, Claire Mathews, Earl Dean Mathews, Bonnie Sue Dolman, Steve Mathews, and Lavonne Mathews; one daughter, Cheryl Corbin; and one grandson, Charles Dean "Pooper" Mathews.
Friends and family are welcome at the home of Crystal and Rodney Wright each day from 4:00-9:00 p.m. until the day of the memorial service. At the request of Mr. Mathews, a memorial service will be held from 12:00-3:00 pm on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at IMANI, 486 Springmill Street Mansfield, Ohio 44903. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Mansfield - Robert Frank Mathews Jr., age 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the home of his loving daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Rodney Wright. Mr. Mathews was born February 12, 1933, in Greenville, Alabama, to the late Robert Lee Mathews and Ethel Mae Graham Mathews and had been a Mansfield resident since 1936.
Mr. Mathews was the last surviving patriarch of the Mathews family. Mr. Mathews was a member of the United States Air Force for four years, in which he served in the Korean War. He was one of the most respected and reliable United States Postmen in Mansfield, Ohio, for over 35 years. Mr. Mathews also wore many other hats as well, such as "DJ. Bobby Red Dog". He was also a videographer where he captured some of America's best memories. He was involved in many sporting events such as bowling and softball, where he was an original member of the Soul Brothers Minor League Softball Team. He was always an amazing track and football player for Mansfield Senior High School. He was an avid speaker on African American History. He was the most well respected and sought after "Hallway Lawyer" at the Mansfield Municipal Court House you could retain free of charge. One of his favorite pastimes was high school football, watching Mansfield Senior High and supporting his grandkids. Overall Mr. Mathews was a well respected member of the community.
Mr. Mathews is survived by his two sons, Todd Mathews of Tennessee, and Kendrick McFarland of Mansfield; two daughters, Crystal (Rodney) Wright and Vonne (Ronald) Jester of Mansfield; foster daughter, Tonya Taylor; seventeen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mae Nell Foster and Paulette Woods; a host of nieces and nephews including a very special niece and caregiver, Karen R. Thompson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis Mathews; and siblings, Claire Mathews, Earl Dean Mathews, Bonnie Sue Dolman, Steve Mathews, and Lavonne Mathews; one daughter, Cheryl Corbin; and one grandson, Charles Dean "Pooper" Mathews.
Friends and family are welcome at the home of Crystal and Rodney Wright each day from 4:00-9:00 p.m. until the day of the memorial service. At the request of Mr. Mathews, a memorial service will be held from 12:00-3:00 pm on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at IMANI, 486 Springmill Street Mansfield, Ohio 44903. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.