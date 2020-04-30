|
|
Robert Gene Kindinger
Mansfield - Robert Gene Kindinger, 92 of Mansfield, Ohio, died April 26, 2020 after a long life.
He was born September 24, 1927 in Crestline, OH to Theodore Kindinger, Gladys (Douglas) Kindinger Powell and Step-father Robert Powell.
Mr. Kindinger lived most of his life in Mansfield, OH. He graduated from Madison High School and Chicago Technical College. He was co-owner of Charvid Construction Company, Architectural Designer, 47 years and a Professional Artist and the 1939 Mansfield Soap Box Derby winner. That year he placed second in the World Finals, losing by .2 seconds. He served in the Army for two years before returning home. He was responsible for designing and building many homes and businesses in the Mansfield area, most notably he provided the original rendering of the Mansfield Carousel Museum.
He is survived by his brother Marlin Kindinger of Mansfield, OH; his son Kim Kindinger and girlfriend Susan Dunham of Port Clinton, OH, daughter and son-in-law Sheree and Doug Blasius of Roanoke, IN, four grandchildren; Chelsea Blasius, Derek and Daren Blasius and Todd Kindinger, two step grandchildren, Brandi Berger and Jason Berger and three great- grandchildren Landon, Parker and Dante, along many nieces and nephews.
Gene Kindinger is preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Kindinger - married 47 years. Brother, Chuck Kindinger and Linda Kindinger, wife of Kim Kindinger.
There are no plans for a Memorial Service at this time. The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020