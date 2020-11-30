Robert Gene "Bob" Steinmetz
Willard, OH - Robert Gene "Bob" Steinmetz, age 80, of Willard, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Willows at Willard in Willard, Ohio. He was born February 25, 1940 in New Washington, Ohio and had moved to Willard in 1945. He had attended the Willard School System and had graduated from the Willard High School in 1958. He formerly worked at the Willard Times before becoming the manager at the Pullman Lanes in Willard, then worked many years for Steinmetz Carry Out until retirement in 2002. He then worked for Missler's IGA and the Fish and Game Store in Willard. He was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, both of Willard, as well as a member of the North Fairfield American Legion, Post 706. He enjoyed working around the house, on his cars and was an avid sports fan of the Willard Flashes, the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavs and Ohio State . He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Frankfurt, Germany.
He is survived by 2 sisters, Esther Postema and Mary Gross of Shelby and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Eleanor (Schriner) Steinmetz; 3 brothers, George, Donald and Neil Steinmetz; 5 sisters, Joanne Steinmetz, Helen Beamer, Shirley Hay, Germaine Stevens and Irene Hershiser; nephew, Roger Beamer and niece, Janet Stevens.
Secor Funeral Homer in Willard, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private funeral mass at a later date at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Willard, Ohio. Burial will be at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Willard, Ohio and memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis School. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com