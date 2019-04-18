|
|
Robert Gene (Bud) Swartz
Attica - Robert Gene (Bud) Swartz, age 90, of Buckeye Drive, Attica, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his home of natural causes. He was born on May 6, 1928 in Willard, Ohio to Dwane and Beatrice Swartz and was raised in Willard. Bud was retired from Pittsburg Plate Glass and he also was Chief Engineer at the Willard Power House for many years. He loved spending time with family and friends and was an avid fisherman who enjoyed his time on the lake and at his cottage at Wilsons Beach, Marblehead.
He is survived by his wife, Margery of Attica; a daughter, Sherryl Van Zoest of Willard; a son, Robert (Valerie) Swartz, Jr of Johnsville; a sister, Dana (Tom) Scott of Willard; four grandchildren, Chris, Konni, Lowren (Dave) and Maggie; five great grandchildren, Lexie, Luke, Noah, Evan, Audra and one great-great grandson, Zane.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dwane and Beatrice Swartz and his first wife, Beverly.
Friends may call on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio where his funeral service will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ed Hunker officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 18, 2019