Robert Gotterbarm
Mansfield - Bob Gotterbarm, age 89, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Brethren Care Village in Ashland.
Bob was born February 16, 1930 in Gladstone, ND to parents Joseph & Mary (Focht) Gotterbarm. After he was graduated from St. Peter's High School with the class of 1948, he proudly served his country by joining the US Army during the Korean War.
He married Beverly A. Green who preceded him in death on January 31, 1975. In September of 1977 he married Lois M. (Pollock) Collier. As a self-employed contractor, Bob left his mark on many homes in the Mansfield area starting in 1963. He was a member of the Mansfield Liederkranz.
Bob liked polka dancing and took button box lessons for many years. He and Lois enjoyed several famous polka bands and would travel around the country to hear them play. Together they traveled all over the US in their camper, took several Mississippi riverboat cruises, and made it their hobby to see as many lighthouses as possible.
Bob was a dedicated Cleveland sports fan who always rooted for his Browns and Indians and also watched professional golf. He and his wife hosted Kentucky Derby parties for many years. After retiring, they purchased a winter home in Punta Gorda, FL where they formed lasting friendships.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Lois Gotterbarm of Ashland; son Theodore (Maureen) Gotterbarm of South Carolina; step-daughters Rebecca (Tom) Young of Mansfield, and Betsy (Mark) Lutz of Mason; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a sister Geraldine Ernsberger of Mansfield, and a niece and nephew.
Although no public service will be held in Bob's memory, his family hopes that you will hold him in your heart as you remember him in your own special way. A private family service will be held with military honors and burial will be in Lexington Cemetery.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Bob's family and encourage you to share a fond memory with them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 28, 2019