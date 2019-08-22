|
|
Robert H. Entrup
- - Robert H Entrup went hiking into heaven on July 14 2019 after a courageous and heroic battle to meet his parents Robert and Patricia Entrup and his brother Eric. He was also preceded in death by his Stepfather Walter Berges.
Robert was born on April 6, 1955 in Mansfield, Ohio and graduated from St Peter's High School.
Robert is survived my his sister Maureen of Denver, Colorado , Mike and Nancy of Mansfield, Ohio, William and Amy of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Jim and Stacy of Mansfield, Ohio. He also survived and mourned by his nieces and nephews Christa, Robert , Eric, Rachel and Parker. He is also missed by an extensive host of friends and acquaintances and co-workers.
Robert spent the last 15 years as a Respiratory Therapist with his extended family at Longmont Hospital. His kindness and good nature helped him comfort the sick and assist the ill. Robert was also a successful salesman for the Hoover Company.
Robert enjoyed hiking, swimming, tennis, the mountains, sunsets, the beach, fresh coffee, classic cars, good music and afternoon naps.
Robert greatly enjoyed traveling and made frequent trips to Mexico. Robert also reveled in weekend guy trips and fishing.
Robert enormously enjoyed the beauty of nature and the outdoors. His love of nature directly correlated with his soft spoken, easy going nature, kindness, and his unique ability to draw people together.
Our family was truly blessed to have Robert in our lives. Under Bob's wishes for his family and friends, we will continue to lives our lives with his positive characteristics, laughter and his ability to always see the best in others.
A Celebration of Life for Robert will be held August 24th at 11:00 in the third floor chapel of St Peter's High School. An open luncheon celebration will be held at 1. 00 PM at the Woods Golf Course in Mansfield, Ohio.
Memorials contributions can be made to Longmont United Hospital ( memorial garden) in care of James Entrup.
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 22, 2019