Robert Hershner
Mansfield - Robert D. Hershner, age 95, resident of Mansfield died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield.
Born May 23, 1924 in Morrow County, Ohio to Andrew and Retha (Parks) Hershner, he had been a Mansfield-area resident most of his life. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he served as a corporal during World War II in the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater.
Mr. Hershner was employed with Penn Central and Conrail Railroads for over 41½ years retiring in 1984. He enjoyed dirt track racing, NASCAR, fishing and playing cards, especially Solitaire.
Survivors include his children, Kenneth L. (Vicki) Hershner, Doug (Gail) Hershner and Louis Hershner, and step-children Robert (Joan) Myers, Bill (Linda) Myers, Janice Bertram, all of Mansfield; one special granddaughter, Holli Hanley; one grandson Heath (Kim) Hershner; seven step-grandchildren Rob, Bryan, Terry, Jerry and Bobby Myers, Jr.; great-granddaughters, Hope Hanley, Sadie Hershner and Haylee Hershner; 11 step great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Hershner; sister, Lillian Mable Seaman; brother, Kenneth Hershner and Virgil Parks; one grandson and one granddaughter.
Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday from the funeral home with interment in Shauck Cemetery, Johnsville.
Online condolences may be left at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019