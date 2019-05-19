|
|
Robert Howard Milum, Jr.
Mansfield - Robert Howard Milum, Jr., 81, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his residence. Born June 4, 1937 in Mansfield, he was the son of Robert Howard Sr. and Arlene M. (Morehead) Milum.
Robert retired from Pepsi Co. following 25 years of service and had also worked at Mansfield Tire, Culligan Water and along with his wife, Sandy, ran a corner store for five years. He was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church where he was a member and past chairman of the Board of Trustees, head usher and a member of the Plus Ultra Class. Robert was a Cub Master where he was Cub Master of the Year three times and a Scout Master and during his time with the Scouts, two of his grandsons became Eagle Scouts. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes, NASCAR, Indy and motorcycle dirt track fan and was a mechanic for a flat track motorcycle driver. Robert enjoyed woodworking - making furniture, crosses, clocks, angels, advent calendars, carousels and jewelry boxes. He enjoyed gardening and maintaining his lawn and traveling especially to Nashville, TN, Lexington, KY, St. Louis, MO and Texas. He played in an adult co-ed soccer league, was a member of the Malabar Boosters Club and enjoyed taping the High School football games for the coaches. Robert was a big supporter of his family and especially loved watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren in their many activities whether it be football, marching band or cheerleading.
He is survived by his wife, Sondra (Thompson) Milum whom he married June 1, 1957; his children, Robert (Amy Jo) Milum III, Sonia Childs and Sinda (Arnold) Sanders; was Grandpa to Bobby (Sarah) Milum IV, LeighAnn Milum, Joshua (Michelle) Wells, Andrew (Cheryl) Lott and Christi Milum-Lott; was Big Papa to Deven, Sydney, Drew, Santana (Dakota), Shelbie, Sasha, Shena, Nathan, Kaelyn, Joshua, Jr., Rosie, Hailey, Nolan and Avery (Dylan). He is also survived by his siblings, Raymond (Patricia) Milum and Carol Milum; and his sisters-in-law, Jeannine Street and Yvonne Curry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Nolan Childs; and a sister, Beverly Asher.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Southern Care Hospice, TLC, and All American Transport for their wonderful care of Robert.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Main Street United Methodist Church, 230 South Main Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44902 conducted by Rev. Dr. DeWayne Smith. Friends may continue to call on the family at the church following the service until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church or Boy Scouts of America.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on May 19, 2019