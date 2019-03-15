|
Robert J. Tackett
Plymouth - Robert J. Tackett, age 90, of Plymouth, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Florida.
Bob was born January 11, 1929 in Salyersville, KY, the son of the late John Sherman and Martha (Bailey) Tackett. For 32 years, Bob was a federal government maintenance employee, where he excelled in carpentry, working throughout his career at Wilken's Air Force Depot in Shelby, NASA Plum Brook Station in Sandusky, and DCSC in Columbus. Bob was an excellent handyman who was never afraid to tackle any project from woodworking to painting or even figuring out how to do something new. He enjoyed planting and caring for his flowers and working in the yard.
Bob and his wife, Anna, wintered in Sarasota for over 25 years. Bob cherished the warm Florida sunshine, playing golf (even until last year), and neighboring with his many friends in the Cedar Cove Community. They also enjoyed playing shuffleboard where he was well known for his shuffling form where his left hand remained in his back pocket.
Bob was a member of the Plymouth Lions Club where he had been awarded Lion of the Year and was a Melvin Jones Fellow recipient, Shelby Masonic Lodge 350 F&AM, and was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church in Salyersville, KY.
Bob, who will always be remembered as a kind and gentle man, is survived by his wife of 72 years, Anna L. (Hicks) Tackett, whom he wed on March 15, 1947; a son: Bobby Tackett of Westerville; a daughter: Patricia (Larry) Laser of Plymouth; grandchildren: Tracie Tackett-Penrod, Ryan (Ann) Tackett, Andrew Tackett, Lana (David) Bell, and Amy (Ken) Shakley; a grandson-in-law: Derek Wyse; great-grandchildren: Brenden & Kiera Wyse, Keller, Madeline & Lenore Penrod, Tyrod Allen,Ryan & Ava Tackett, Nicholas & Hailey Taylor, Kyle Bell & Adam Bell, and Seth Shakley & Lexie Shakley; a great-great-grandson: Ashton Penrod; a sister-in-law: Ruie Reagan; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by grandchildren: Tami Tackett Wyse & Mason Bell; and 7 brothers & 2 sisters: Luther, Lonnie, Oren, Delmes, Elmes, Dolla, and Earl Tackett, Marie Roark, and Mae Gullett; and a brother-in-law: Bill Reagan.
Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2-5 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where a Lions memorial service will be conducted at 5 pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home with Revs. Charles Smith and O. Douglas Tackett officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorial contributions may be made to the Plymouth Lions Club or the .
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 15, 2019