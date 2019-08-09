|
Robert Joseph Sutter, Jr.
Trumbull - Robert Joseph Sutter, Jr., age 49 of Trumbull, beloved husband of Melinda Becker Sutter and devoted father of Dylan and Luke Sutter, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Regional Hospice in Danbury with Melinda by his side. Born in Crestline, OH, Bob graduated from Crestline High School and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1988-1994 participating in Operation Desert Storm & Desert Shield. He received his degree in Mortuary Science from Mount Ida College in Massachusetts and was employed as a Funeral Director for the Spear-Miller Funeral Home since 1996. He was a member and past treasurer of American Legion Post 143 in Fairfield, the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association and the National Funeral Directors Association. Bob was a lifelong devoted Cleveland Indians fan and always looked forward to seeing baseball games at Yankee Stadium. One of the highlights of his year was participating in the annual Turkey Shoot at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Bethlehem, OH. He loved biking and participated in the 5 Borough Bike Ride in New York. He would often take the train into New York and bike around the City discovering obscure eateries and restaurants. A self-proclaimed "foodie", Bob loved to cook. He loved delivering his baked goods to many town clerks ,hospital admitting offices and doctors offices where he was being treated. In addition to his loving Melinda, Dylan and Luke, he will be sadly missed by two sisters, Michelle Blaising, her husband Rod and children Abby and Sam of Crestline, OH and Gretchen Sutter and Brian Deehr and son Colton of Lexington, OH; his beloved aunt Rose Sutter of Crestline, OH, an uncle, Ralph Hall and his wife Diane of Howard, OH; his in-laws, Janice Becker and Kevin McLaughlin of East Northport, NY and Henry Becker and Nancy Baurichter of Scottsdale, AZ and a devoted brother-in-law, B.J. Becker and his wife Karin and children Morgan, Paige and Braxton of South Lake, TX. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 834 Brookside Drive, Fairfield. Military honors will be rendered following the Mass. Interment will be private. Friends may greet the family Sunday from 2-6 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Robert's sons, Luke or Dylan Sutter, to People's United Bank c/o Dana Cackowski, 888 White Plains Road, Trumbull CT 06611. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in the News Journal on Aug. 9, 2019