Robert "Bob" KepplerMansfield - Robert "Bob" Keppler, 78, of Mansfield passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Lexington Court Care CenterBorn December 3, 1941 in Schöndorf, Romania, he was the son of the late Kaspar Keppler and Margareta Chevalier Keppler. Mr. Keppler fled Romania with his family in 1944 as the Communist Soviet Army invaded the country. After surviving the Allied Forces bombing of Dresden, Germany, the family settled in Mnzkirchen, Austria, where they remained until immigrating to the United States in 1952 by way of Ellis Island.Mr. Keppler attended St. Peter's High School, graduating in 1960, and served in the U.S. Army during the early 60's. He then joined his father in the family business, MK Metal Products, Inc. where he worked until his retirement. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and the Mansfield Liederkranz. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles and traveling to Montana and other parts of the American West. In addition, perhaps because of his love the of the American West, he enjoyed western movies and television shows based on the Old West.He is survived by his three nieces, Tamara "Tammy" Keppler Smith (Michael), Suzanne Keppler Brown (Thomas), and Brigitte Barrett Clarke (Raymon); three great nephews; one great great nephew; two great great nieces.He was preceded in death by his parents, Kaspar and Margareta Keppler, his brother Walter Keppler, and his sister, Magdelena "Madeline" Keppler Barrett and her husband, James, and his niece, Sonya Keppler.There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held to celebrate his life on what would have been his 79th birthday at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Mansfield, Ohio at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at the Mansfield Catholic Cemetery immediately following the service.In leu of flowers, the family ask that any donations be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church in Mansfield, Ohio.Herlihy-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.