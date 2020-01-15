|
Robert Kurtz
Mansfield - Robert L Kurtz, age 90, went into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 14th, 2020. Robert (Bob) was born on June 20, 1929 in India of missionary parents, the late Fred G and Edith (Andrus) Kurtz. He was also predeceased by a brother William and a sister Marjorie Ulrich.
Bob was a graduate of West High School in Rochester, New York and a 1953 graduate of Houghton College, Houghton, New York. He received his Master's Degree from Alfred University, Alfred, New York. He served with the Third Armored Division in Ft. Knox, Kentucky and in Japan following the Korean conflict. He worked at General Electric in Syracuse, New York in the Human Factors Department and then at Xerox in Rochester, New York.
Bob was an accomplished artist and craftsman who enjoyed sharing his skills with family, friends and charities. He was a long-time Ham radio operator (W2CYO) and member of Amateur Radio Missionary Service (ARMS), Though we grieve for his absence from us, we rejoice that Bob has finished the race that Jesus called him to and has received the goal of his faith, eternal life in Jesus Christ.
Bob attended the Berean Baptist Church in Mansfield. He lived out his faith and rested on the promise of Isaiah 40:31, "But they that hope in the LORD will renew their strength, they shall soar on wings like eagles, they will run and not grow weary and they will not faint."
Survivors include: his wife Joan (Mabes) Kurtz after a loving and wonderful marriage of 65 years; two daughters, Sheri Wiers (John) of Willard, Ohio and Karen Kuhn (Tim) of Rochester, New York; a brother Richard Kurtz of Westminster, Colorado; three grandchildren, Malorie Wiers Burggraaf (Charlie), Lyndsay Wiers Payne (Adam) and Jessica Kuhn Binn (Sebastian); three great grandsons, Emmett and Cole Burggraaf and Levi Payne.
The Kurtz family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A worship service honoring Bob's life will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Berean Baptist Church. Pastor Jim Berry will speak. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park.
Contributions in Bob's memory to Berean Baptist Men's Sunday School may be made at the funeral home.
Contributions in Bob's memory to Berean Baptist Men's Sunday School may be made at the funeral home.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020