Robert L. Bonecutter
St. George, UT - Robert L. Bonecutter (Bob) passed away on October 28, 2020 at Seasons Health and Rehab, at the age of 83 years old. He was born in Shelby, Ohio on January 6, 1937 to Lowell and Radene (Waldruff) Bonecutter, who preceded him in passing.
Robert was raised on small farms in rural Shelby, Ohio. He liked his ponies and playing with his model Lionel steam locomotive train set. Later in life he enjoyed camping with his family, old model cars, and riding motorcycles. Robert graduated from Shelby Senior High School in 1955. He worked at the former Uforma/Shelby Business Forms printing company many years until he retired.
Besides his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sisters, Lorene Foreman and Joyce Ardell Baker. Robert is survived by his best friend, Betty Reed; daughter Tamra (Tom) Bishop of Branson, Missouri and son Brent Bonecutter of Saint George, Utah; four grandchildren: Megan Bishop, Matthew (Hannah) Bishop, Jared Bonecutter, and Alicia Bonecutter; and his sister, Ruth Grimm.
The family would like to express thanks to Seasons Health and Rehabilitation and Applegate Hospice for the care they provided.
There will be no funeral service. Memorial gifts can be made in memory of Robert L. Bonecutter online to the American Cancer Society
or to the Applegate Home Care & Hospice St. George, 292 S. 1470 E, #101, Saint George, UT 84790 or www.applegatehomecare.com
