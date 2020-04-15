Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Elliott Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Elliott Sr. Obituary
Robert L. Elliott, Sr.

Mansfield - Robert L. Elliott, Sr., 62, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born June 14, 1957 in Mansfield, he was the son of Richard James and Nancy Ellen (Stringfellow) Elliott.

Robert was a graduate of Malabar High School and retired from General Motors following 28 years of service. A man of God, Robert loved animals, especially his dogs, and cookouts.

He was a proud dad and pawpaw and will be greatly missed by his family.

He is survived by his children, Sara (Troy) Hill, Laura (Branden) Wilson, Amanda Elliott, Robby Elliott, Jr. and Rebecca (Jessie) Acosta; his grandchildren, Dree Mathews, Janessa Elliott and Ryden Hill; his mother, Nancy (Ron) Arnett; and his brothers and sister, Richard (Cookie) Elliott, Jr., Randy Elliott, Connie (Larry) Darr and Rodney (Linda) Elliott.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Elliott.

There will be no services at this time.

The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Elliott family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -