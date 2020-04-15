|
|
Robert L. Elliott, Sr.
Mansfield - Robert L. Elliott, Sr., 62, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born June 14, 1957 in Mansfield, he was the son of Richard James and Nancy Ellen (Stringfellow) Elliott.
Robert was a graduate of Malabar High School and retired from General Motors following 28 years of service. A man of God, Robert loved animals, especially his dogs, and cookouts.
He was a proud dad and pawpaw and will be greatly missed by his family.
He is survived by his children, Sara (Troy) Hill, Laura (Branden) Wilson, Amanda Elliott, Robby Elliott, Jr. and Rebecca (Jessie) Acosta; his grandchildren, Dree Mathews, Janessa Elliott and Ryden Hill; his mother, Nancy (Ron) Arnett; and his brothers and sister, Richard (Cookie) Elliott, Jr., Randy Elliott, Connie (Larry) Darr and Rodney (Linda) Elliott.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Elliott.
There will be no services at this time.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020