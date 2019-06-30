|
Robert L. Hughes
Mansfield - Robert L. Hughes, 90, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born September 13, 1929 in Mansfield, Ohio.
He was a member of the Mansfield Fossil Club and past editor of S.C.R.I.B.E.
Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Julia Hughes; children, Raymond Hughes, Tom (wife, Laurie) Hughes and Linda (husband, William) Bump; three grandchildren, Alison Hughes, Jack Bump and Aron Hughes; four great-grandchildren, Addy Smith, Jaden Hughes, Lorelei Hughes and Ryan Hughes; brother-in-law, Donald Baumberger; and his extended family of Lee and Steve Martin and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer Bump; mother, Kathryn Hughes; father, Lloyd Hughes; and sister, Evelyn Baumberger.
A memorial service at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield will be announced soon. .
