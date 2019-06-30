Services
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Hughes


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Hughes Obituary
Robert L. Hughes

Mansfield - Robert L. Hughes, 90, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born September 13, 1929 in Mansfield, Ohio.

He was a member of the Mansfield Fossil Club and past editor of S.C.R.I.B.E.

Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Julia Hughes; children, Raymond Hughes, Tom (wife, Laurie) Hughes and Linda (husband, William) Bump; three grandchildren, Alison Hughes, Jack Bump and Aron Hughes; four great-grandchildren, Addy Smith, Jaden Hughes, Lorelei Hughes and Ryan Hughes; brother-in-law, Donald Baumberger; and his extended family of Lee and Steve Martin and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jennifer Bump; mother, Kathryn Hughes; father, Lloyd Hughes; and sister, Evelyn Baumberger.

A memorial service at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield will be announced soon. .

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now