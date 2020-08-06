Robert L. Mathews



Robert Lee Mathews passed away on July 20, 2020 in Loma Linda, CA after a brief illness.



He was 81 years old.



Robert was born in Brownsville, TN the eldest of twelve children born to Oscar and Velma Mathews. He attended Mansfield City Schools and was very proud of his service in the U.S. Navy from which he received an honorable discharge.



He is survived by his devoted wife Joyce, his daughters Roshunda and Shaleah and three grand grandchildren.



His surviving siblings are Rosie Mathews Powell and Nadene Miller of Richmond, CA, Lavonda Isby of Maumee, OH, Elizabeth Mack of Mansfield, OH, Curtis of Petersburg, VA, Kenneth of Lima, OH and Thomas, Tyrone, Larry and Anthony all of Mansfield, OH, and many nieces nephews cousins and friends.



He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Audie. Services were held in California.









