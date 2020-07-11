Robert L. "Bob" Mencini
Mansfield - Robert L. "Bob" Mencini, 87, most recently of Wedgewood Estates in Mansfield, gently left this earth on July 10, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was born on July 15, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio and was reunited and welcomed into Heaven by his wife of 55 years, Anita (Ziccardi) Mencini, granddaughter, Danielle (Dani) Leedy, parents John and Mary Mancini, brothers, Louis, Johnny, Anthony and Charles Mencini and many other treasured family members.
Bob's entire life was centered around his family. His loving wife, children and grandchildren were the light of his life.
He leaves behind his two children, son John "Jack" (Kada) Mencini of Plantation, Florida and daughter, Donna (Jeff) Heck of Lexington, Ohio. Bob is also survived by 7 other grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren including, Robert "RJ" (Teresa) Mencini of Orlando, Florida and children, Anabella, Dominic and Gianna, Erik Christensen of Plantation, Florida, Joshua (Kim) Leedy of Ontario, Ohio and sons Graham and Brooks Daniel, Sara (Rusty) Bennett of Columbus, Ohio and sons Lincoln and William, Mandy (Sean) Brickner of Charlotte, North Carolina and daughters Copley and Emery, Dennette (Erik) Santamaria of Columbus, Ohio and daughter Aria Anita and Alex Leedy of Columbus, Ohio and her furry friend Moose.
So many things will seem less enjoyable without Bob here. He had a charming wit, an amazing sense of humor and he loved to be the center of attention at gatherings, brightening the lives of all. He prided himself in teaching his grandchildren and their cousins how to play poker and drive well before he should have.
Bob graduated from Holy Name High School in Cleveland in 1950 where he was an outstanding athlete and was then drafted in to the Cleveland Indians' minor league system where he got to live his dream, watching and playing baseball with some of the best of the best. After returning to Cleveland, he married the love of his life, Anita, and invested the rest of his life in his cherished family. He retired from management with the Ohio Bell Telephone Company in 1983. He will be greatly missed here on earth by his loved ones but they are comforted by faith knowing they will be reunited with him one day in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you instead honor Bob's life by making a tax deductible donation to the mental health non-profit, 33 Forever, Inc., in honor of his first born granddaughter, Dani Leedy, who passed away unexpectedly in 2019 after a hard fought battle with depression. Donations can be made either at //www.33forever.life/donate or by check to: 33 Forever, Inc., 1 Marion Avenue, Suite 215, Mansfield, Ohio 44903.
Based on his wishes, there will be no formal calling hours or service. A Mass in his name will be held in the future at his long-time parish, St. Basil The Great in Brecksville, Ohio, and the family will have a private burial in Brecksville, as well.
Bob's family wishes to extend very special thanks to the kind and precious staff at Wedgewood Estates in Mansfield, Ohio who loved and cared for him during his last weeks, to the incredible teams at Kindred Home Health Care and Pathways Hospice and to the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors for handling the arrangements.
