|
|
Robert L. Mutchler
Findlay - Robert Lewis Mutchler, 83, of Findlay, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was born July 24, 1936 in Loudonville, Ohio to the late Carl and Mabel (Peters) Mutchler. On August 22, 1959, Robert and Doris J. (Ohl) were united in marriage and she survives.
Robert worked at Kroger's as a meat cutter for 7 years. He then had the Roto-Rooter franchise in Hancock County for 8 years. Robert was the owner of South Ridge Mobile Home Park in Tiffin for 48 years. Robert enjoyed camping, shuffleboard, fishing, playing cards at 50 North, deer hunting, and watching the Cleveland Indians' games on TV.
Robert is survived by his wife Doris of 60 years; son, Bruce A. (Catherine) Mutchler of Findlay; daughter, Valerie A. (Wesley) McClanahan of Ostrander, OH; grandsons, Matthew, Benjamin, Andrew, and Timothy Mutchler; granddaughters, Sarah McClanahan, Alyssa McClanahan Cormany; and 5 great-grandchildren, Oakley, Ivy, Leah, Adelaide, and Quinn. He is also survived by a sister, Clara Jane Conrad. Robert was preceded in death by sisters, Lucille Paullin, Florence Gayle, Virginia Hans, Marian Randall; brothers, Lawrence Mutchler, Ralph Mutchler, and Kenneth Mutchler.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Van Horn Cemetery, Trail 190, Vanlue, Hancock County, Ohio 45890.. Father Mike Zacharias as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be sent to Bridge Home Health and Hospice or St. Michael's Catholic Church. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.
Published in the News Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020