Robert L. Stockwell



Mansfield - Robert L. Stockwell went to be with the Lord Saturday evening, June 29, 2019 from the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by his family. He was 84.



Robert was born in Mansfield living here his entire life. He was born to Charles & Adeline (Yarger) Stockwell.



Bob attended Hedges School, Prospect School and Appleseed Junior High and graduated from Mansfield Senior High School. He worked at Hartman Electrical Manufacturing company for 48 years, retiring in 2000.



He attended Main Street United Methodist Church for over 80 years. He was a church trustee, Youth Fellowship counselor, president of the Plus Ultra Sunday School class, volunteer for Helping Hands ministry, and a member of Church Council. Two Saturdays a month he never missed the Men's Prayer Breakfast. Bob enjoyed growing roses and was a member of the Men's Garden Club for 4 years.



He loved family camping, golfing, gardening, bowling, square dancing, reading and he was even the family photographer as he loved taking photos.



Bob took pleasure in watching his grandchildren at sporting events, musical concerts and stage plays at the Renaissance.



He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Thelma; daughter Barbara (Rick) Wood; son Edwin (Ann) Stockwell; brother-in-law Alan (Marjorie) Poorman; 11 grandchildren: Christine (Matt) Currens, Sarah (Marc) Wilkinson, Christopher Wood, James (Danica) Turner, Emily (Mike) Thian, Greg Wood, Abby (Rob) McCready, Justin Collins, Tim (Josephine) Wood, Laura (special friend Tom Mason) Stockwell, David (fiancé Lauryn Dant) Collins; 13 great-grandchildren; one nephew and one niece and special friends Russell & Ruth Kinsey.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Diane Stalter and parents-in-law Charles & Lucille (Beal) Poorman.



The Stockwell family will receive friends Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. Calling hours will continue FRIDAY, July 5, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service honoring Robert's life beginning promptly at 11 a.m. Edwin Stockwell will speak. Burial will follow in Bellville Cemetery.



Contributions in Robert's memory to Main Street United Methodist Church may be made at the funeral home.



Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Robert's family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on July 2, 2019