|
|
Robert L. Thompson
Lucas - Opportunities are often disguised as hard work - so most people don't see them. Robert Thompson recognized them - often. His work ethic was second to none. And he excelled at bringing optimism to those around him. Being positive in a negative situation is not naive, its leadership.
Robert L. Thompson passed away Friday morning November 29, 2019 in his rural Lucas home. He was 86.
Born January 4, 1933 at Fort Gay, West Virginia to parents Emery and Alice (Robinson) Thompson, he came to Richland County at the age of 17 with the promise of a job at Westinghouse.
He walked to work from his Hedges Street home - never missing a day - and served the company 33 years as shop steward, press operator, forklift-operator, and even assembler, until the plant closed.
Robert was a diplomatic speaker who spoke respectfully, modeled patience, and enjoyed teaching. He had so much to teach: carpentry, plumbing, and electrical. His humble beginnings taught Robert attention to detail, and to maintain his equipment well. He never asked much for himself.
He enjoyed mowing, gardening, hunting, shooting, and woodcutting.
Loyal to a fault, Robert loved his wife, sons, and grandkids - he never doubted them or their choices - and they never doubted his love for them.
Robert will be remembered as a positive and talented man, who stood his ground, and firmly loved his family, while demonstrating the value of hard work and loyalty.
He is survived by his wife Ruth G. (Hatfield) Thompson, whom he married March 19, 1955; their son Rick L. Thompson of Ashland; daughter-in-law Robin Thompson of Mansfield; grandchildren Megan (Craig) Shipper, Ashley (Cory) Foote, Amee Bigelow, Whitney (Craig) Smith, & Callen (Jena) Thompson; great grandchildren Jaxon, Harper, Palmer, Makenzie, Beckett, Izabelle, Roman, Cooper, and Paisleigh; former daughter-in-law Lori Stephenson; siblings Ronnie Thompson, Elmer Ray (Betty) Thompson, Rita (Frank) Copley and Clara Kitts; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Robert Allen "Al" Thompson; and a brother Raymond Thompson.
The Thompson Family will receive guests Tuesday, December 3. 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where his funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Pastor Mike Wells will officiate. Burial will follow in Shauck Cemetery.
Contributions in his memory to The may be made at the funeral home.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thompson family. Share a message of support with them - or see his tribute video - online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019