Robert "Bob" Lantz
Mansfield - Robert "Bob" Lantz, 72, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Friday, July 26, 2019. Bob was born in Mansfield, Ohio on July 12, 1947. He was the son of Robert and Mae (Fairhurst) Lantz.
Bob was a graduate of Ontario High School and a graduate of Wittenberg University. He was employed for many years at Richland Blueprint and finished his career at StarTek. Bob was a veteran where he proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. A music enthusiast with much talent, Bob loved to sing. He traveled with the Wittenberg Choir singing all over the world and sang with the USO. Bob was also a member of the Master Singers. Bob attended Ontario United Methodist Church where he put his talent to use singing in the church choir. His family and friends would describe Bob as a gentle giant who cherished spending time with his family. Bob was a member of the Amvets Post 26.
Bob is survived by his aunts, Marguerite Hollinger and Darlene Brown; several cousins; and his dear friends, Dave and Sharon Such and Barb Petit. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judith Towne Lantz; and a sister, Mae Taylor.
There will be no public services at this time. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family of Bob Lantz.
Published in the News Journal on July 29, 2019