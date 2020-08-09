Robert Lee Hurst
Ashland - Robert Lee Hurst passed away early Saturday morning, August 8, 2020, at Arbors of Mifflin. He was born December 20, 1932, in Indiana to the late James and Luella (Guntrip) Hurst.
He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt CVA-42. Robert worked at Fisher Printing for 25 years and Truax Printing for 11 years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church. Being outdoors fishing and bird watching and bowling were favorite pastimes. Robert was also an avid gardener.
Robert is survived by four children, Lydia (Tom) Bauer, Becky (Don) Rhinehart, Amy Kocher and Pete (Sheila) Hurst; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Alice Hurst; and two grandchildren, Forrest and Amanda.
There will be no visitation or service at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Perrysville VFW Post #8586. The Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com