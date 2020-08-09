1/1
Robert Lee Hurst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lee Hurst

Ashland - Robert Lee Hurst passed away early Saturday morning, August 8, 2020, at Arbors of Mifflin. He was born December 20, 1932, in Indiana to the late James and Luella (Guntrip) Hurst.

He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt CVA-42. Robert worked at Fisher Printing for 25 years and Truax Printing for 11 years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church. Being outdoors fishing and bird watching and bowling were favorite pastimes. Robert was also an avid gardener.

Robert is survived by four children, Lydia (Tom) Bauer, Becky (Don) Rhinehart, Amy Kocher and Pete (Sheila) Hurst; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Alice Hurst; and two grandchildren, Forrest and Amanda.

There will be no visitation or service at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Perrysville VFW Post #8586. The Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
308 Claremont Ave
Ashland, OH 44805
(419) 289-1552
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved