Robert Lee Ludwick
Mansfield - Major Robert Lee Ludwick, 89, of Mansfield peacefully passed in his sleep surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Robert was born on August 21, 1930 in Butler, Ohio to the late Robert Fredrick and Evelyn Ludwick.
Robert proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 21 years as a pilot. He was stationed all over the world during his service. One could say he was a 'jack of all trades" from starting his own insurance business, Best Insurance, with his partner, Betty Ackley, to owning a donut shop near Little Rock, Arkansas, Spudnuts Donuts.
He was an overall good man, always very generous and helping anyone that he could. Always cheerful and quick-witted, he would pull practical jokes any time he got the chance. He could strike up a conversation with anyone he came across. He was also more than just a funny guy. He touched and mentored so many young kids and created bonds with them that are indescribable.
Robert and his wife, Helen, were wonderful gardeners. They have a memory garden at their home that stretches over an acre. His passion for gardening didn't stop at his home. He was the past president of the Garden Club and was extremely active at the Kingwood Center. He was also a past member of the Knights of Columbus. He and Helen found themselves traveling to stockholders meetings quite often. They would also go to Hawaii for the winter months. They got involved with a community church during their time in Hawaii and were always helping and giving to them any possible way that they could. Robert and Helen have been members of the Crestline Church of Christ for 35 years. Robert was involved in the different missions and dearly loved his church family. The two also shared Bible study together every morning.
He is survived by his dedicated wife, Helen (Willie) Rush-Ludwick; children, Ray (Mary Jane) Ludwick, Marc (Karen) Ludwick, and Monica (Petar) Kiryakov; grandchildren, Tessa, Brian, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Liam and Alexa; brother-in-law, Frank Corona Sr.; step nephews and nieces, Frank (Trish) Corona Jr., Carey (Jacki) Corona, Chris (Mike) Spaid, Deb (Jon) Mazander; daughter-in-law, Chris (Edwards) Ludwick; and numerous great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Clevenger) Ludwick; children, Edward Augustus Ludwick and Patrick Michael Ludwick; and sister-in-law, Donna Corona.
The family will greet friends at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road, from 10:00 am - 12:00 (noon) on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Mark Powell and Willard Delaney will officiate the service following at 12:00 pm. He will be laid to rest at Dickey Church Cemetery in Ashland where military rites will be performed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingwood Center, Crestline Church of Christ, and/or The Salvation Army.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019