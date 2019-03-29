Services
Stewart Road Church of God
1425 N Stewart Rd
Mansfield, OH 44903
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Stewart Road Church of God
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mansfield - Pastor Robert Lee Wriston, 81, of Mansfield, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his residence. Born April 12, 1937 in Cedar Grove, West Virginia, he was the son of Rev. Welton Lee and Beulah (Hudson) Wriston.

Pastor Wriston was an outgoing and compassionate man who never met a stranger. He served the Church of God for over 40 years as a Pastor. His first love was preaching and bringing families together with his second love being music. Pastor Wriston sang in a Gospel Quartet for many years still following the music. He was a member of Stewart Road Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Faye (Miller) Wriston whom he married September 11, 1964; daughters, Rosalie (David Creager) Ross of Ghent, West Virginia and Carolina (Dallas Heatherington) Retton of Fort Myers, Florida; grandchildren, Jordan, Terrance and Cherie; brother, Charles (Shirley) Wriston of Mount Holly, North Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by twin sons, Terry and Jerry Wriston; five brothers; and one sister.

A Celebration of Life for Pastor Wriston will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Stewart Road Church of God conducted by Pastor Bob Duncan, his nephew Rev. Welton Wriston and Pastor Jeff Ball.

Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Pastor Robert Lee Wriston.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
