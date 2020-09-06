1/
Robert Lewis Dye
Robert Lewis Dye

Mansfield - Robert Lewis Dye passed away September 4, 2020 in Mansfield, Ohio after a long illness. Born May 9, 1940 in Swords Creek, Virginia, he was the son of Dennis S. "Plug" and Vada Mary Breedlove Dye. In his youth his usual occupation was tipple work for the mines of his native Virginia. He moved to Ohio in the 1970s to be near his sister and her family. His mother moved to Mansfield in the 1980s and he cared for her until her death in 2004.

He was a private home improvement contractor in his later years, as well as an avid gardener, growing most of the food his mother canned. He was also fond of yard sales and was an expert in bargaining tactics. Though he grew up hunting in the hills of Russell County he couldn't hit a groundhog in a garbage can if he tried.

He spent much of his later years with family, particularly his nephew Larry Perkins, his great-niece Tammy Perkins Dollish and his great-great nephew Zachary Dollish. They also looked after him in the last few years of his life after a necessary move to a nursing home.

He is survived by his brothers Russell (Mary) Dye of Port Deposit, Maryland, Roger (Betty) Dye of Rising Sun, Maryland and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Spanky, his sister Nila Oma (Clyde) Perkins and his nephew Larry Perkins.

He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, with final internment at Mansfield Memorial Park.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com






Published in News Journal from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
100 S Lexington-Springmill Rd
Ontario, OH 44906
(419) 529-2323
