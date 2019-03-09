Services
Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
Crestline - Robert D. "Arnie" Palmer, 74, of Crestline passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019.

He was born April 19, 1944 in Crestline and was the son of the late Robert Max and Marjorie E. (Blum) Palmer.

Arnie graduated from Greenwich High School in 1962 and worked as a line foreman for PPG in Crestline retiring in 2005. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose 422 of Shelby, VFW Post 2920 in Crestline and Sons of American Legion. Arnie loved golfing, perch fishing and boating on Lake Erie.

Arnie is survived by daughter Jacqueline E. "Jackie" Palmer of Mansfield; sister Sandra (Mike) Williams of LaRue; niece Michele (Thad) Cushman of Urbana and her two sons Denver & Cody Cushman; 17 cousins and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 13 with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenwich.

Memorial contributions may be made to in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Arnie Palmer, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 9, 2019
