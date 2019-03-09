Robert "Arnie" Palmer



Crestline - Robert D. "Arnie" Palmer, 74, of Crestline passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019.



He was born April 19, 1944 in Crestline and was the son of the late Robert Max and Marjorie E. (Blum) Palmer.



Arnie graduated from Greenwich High School in 1962 and worked as a line foreman for PPG in Crestline retiring in 2005. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose 422 of Shelby, VFW Post 2920 in Crestline and Sons of American Legion. Arnie loved golfing, perch fishing and boating on Lake Erie.



Arnie is survived by daughter Jacqueline E. "Jackie" Palmer of Mansfield; sister Sandra (Mike) Williams of LaRue; niece Michele (Thad) Cushman of Urbana and her two sons Denver & Cody Cushman; 17 cousins and many friends.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 13 with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenwich.



Memorial contributions may be made to in care of the funeral home.



Published in the News Journal on Mar. 9, 2019