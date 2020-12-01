1/1
Robert Ramsier
1937 - 2020
Robert Ramsier

Mount Gilead - Robert E. "Bob" Ramsier, age 83, of Mount Gilead, passed away Saturday morning, November 28, 2020, at Woodside Village Care Center.

Bob was born on January 4, 1937, in West Salem, OH, to the late Harold and Ruth (Clark) Ramsier.

With great pride, Bob served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War while stationed in Germany.

For 47 years Bob worked in the railroad industry. He started out with Erie Lackawanna as a heavy equipment operator and ended with Conrail as a locomotive crane engineer.

Finding true love, Bob married the late Dorothy L. "Dot" Dewey in Lodi, OH, on December 21, 1962. Together they shared almost 57 years of wedded bliss.

With a love for the outdoors, Bob enjoyed tending to the upkeep of his property. He often could be found on the front porch waiving to all who passed by. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting deer and squirrel. Bob also enjoyed going on motorcycle rides and often went through Pennsylvania and up to New York and back for a longer ride. He was a lifelong member of the VFW where he often enjoyed the fellowship with others.

Bob had a gift to make friends wherever he went. He was easy to talk to and always remained humble. Bob will be remembered for his hardworking and simple way of living life to the fullest.

Bob is survived by his sons: David and Bruce Ramsier both of Mount Gilead; grandchildren: Jesse (Samantha) Ramsier of Mount Vernon and Hayden Ramsier of Mount Gilead; great grandchild, Carson David Ramsier of Mount Vernon; 9 brothers and sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dot; parents: Harold and Ruth; and 7 brothers and sisters.

Per Bob's wishes, a private service to honor his life will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Bob's family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.








Published in News Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
