Robert "Bob" Reiser
Butler - Robert Reiser, Bob Reiser to many, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and children after a long illness.
He was born in Mansfield on August 31, 1946 to the late Anton and Suzanne (Yanoschek) Reiser. Bob graduated from St. Peter's High School and the Mansfield Business College.
Bob served in the United States Marine Corp as a Corporal during the Vietnam War. When he returned home from Vietnam, he finished out his time at Marine Corps Base Quantico.
Bob and Becky were owners of Smarts Music Store. Bob made many friends in the music family, who some thought his name was Bob Smart.
When Bob closed the Smarts Music Store he went on to work at RICI, Richland Correctional Institute. Bob had many friends from the prison whom he enjoyed talking about to family. Many of his coworkers helped during Bob's illness and the family was grateful for them.
Bob leaves behind his loving wife, Becky (Weaver) Reiser; his sons, Bob (Kim) Reiser, and Jeff (Shannon) Reiser; his daughter, Lori Reiser; his grandchildren, Lindsey and Brent Reiser; and his sister, Karen (Buddy) Rose. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Suzanne Reiser; and his brother, Dick Reiser.
The family will receive family and friends from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. A graveside service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Mansfield Memorial Park with Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad to perform military honors. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Avita Hospice. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
