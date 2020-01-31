|
Robert "Robbie" Robinson
Mansfield - Robert "Robbie" Robinson, 85, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully after a long battle with dementia. He was born in Mansfield on January 25, 1935, to the late Dale and Naomi (Frasher) Robinson.
Robbie was a graduate of Lucas High School class of 1953. He was very athletic and played basketball and baseball while in school. Robbie retired from General Motors after 50 years. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. After enlistment, he played football, baseball and basketball while serving in Paris, France. Robbie went on to play semi-pro football for the Clear Fork Wheels in the early 70's. He was an avid sports fan of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. Robbie enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on the family farm known as Locshallow Farms.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Nancy (Swanger) Robinson; three children, Tim (Kristy) Robinson of Perrysville, Tami (Mike) Bay of Delaware and Tom Robinson of Columbus; eight grandchildren who knew him as "Poppy", Zach (Janet) Robinson of Mansfield, Amber (Jason) Carver-Williams of Delaware, Kaylie (Brandon) Yarger and Micah Robinson both of Perrysville, Spencer Bay, Drew Williams, Ryan Bay and Carson Bay all of Delaware; two great-grandchildren, Zoey Robinson and Bennett Yarger; three siblings, Marianne (Chuck) Brunn of Mansfield, Denny (Ann) Robinson of Perrysville and Diane (Bob) Cash of Mansfield; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Robbie is preceded in death by his sister, Joann Bauer.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring at a later date. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.
Published in the News Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020