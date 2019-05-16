Robert Ross "Bob" Rickel II



Ontario - Bob Rickel didn't consider the sufferings of the present time worth comparing with the glory that would be revealed to him (Romans 8). He lived by the Spirit - a Spirit of adoption - that bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God, then heirs and joint-heirs with Christ, provided we suffer with him in order that we may also be glorified with him.



Bob's earthly suffering has passed, as he inherited his reward when he passed into the Lord's care Monday, May 13, 2019. He was 59.



Born November 5, 1959 in Ravenna, to Robert Ross Rickel and Bonnie Jean Rowland Rickel, he was graduated from Ashland High School in 1978, earned his BA in Accounting from Kent State University in 1988 and attended Liberty University Graduate School.



Saved in the Christian faith as a teenager with the ministry of First Baptist Church in Ashland, he played on First Christian Church Ashland fastpitch team for years.



For 30 years, Bob held a sales position with LSC Communications - formerly RR Donnelley & Sons (and Courier Corporation), and served as president of the Donnelley Club in Willard.



Bob was an active member of Berean Baptist Church, where he taught the Carpenters Sunday school class, formerly served on the deacon board, formerly co-taught the 4th-grade Sunday school class (with his alter ego Bob Ray), and was active with the men's prayer group.



A member of Gideon's International, Bob tried to live by the personal ordinance of "Love the Lord first, then Family and Others." He held a deep love for scripture and will be remembered as a man who genuinely loved people.



Some of those people on the receiving end of his compassion were student athletes. Bob coached youth league bowling, and youth league baseball. He was active with the Loudonville Summer girls fastpitch tournament for several years and served as announcer for Loudonville High School basketball games for both boys and girls.



He authored a book on the history of Loudonville girls' softball: "From Dust to Gold" which chronicled the State Championships and the groundwork of the successful program.



Bob worked ten years with the Ashland Time Gazette as a staff sports writer covering the Loudonville Redbirds, originated the Coats-for-Kids program in the Loudonville Community, and helped Mike Franklin coach the Sandusky High School Blue Streak Football team.



He is survived by his wife Diane (Painter Davis) Rickel, whom he married May 31, 2014; children Rob (Kerry) Rickel of Largo, Randall Rickel of Ontario, Sarah (Trent) Kincade of Mt. Gilead, and Carrie (Joe) Henzi of Cincinnati; his mother Bonnie Jean Rickel of Bellville; grandson Ethan Henzi; siblings Jeffrey (Bonnie Kinney) Rickel of Lexington, Cheryl (Todd) Brown of Ashland and David (Sandy) Rickel of Jacksonville, FL; nieces and nephews Jenny (Scott) Lang of Ashland, Andrew Rickel of Shelby, Stephanie Williams, Kaylan Williams, and Emily Rickel of Jacksonville, FL; and numerous cousins, and brothers- and sisters-in-Christ.



He was preceded in death by his father Robert Ross Rickel.



The Rickel family will receive guests Friday, May 17, 2019 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Berean Baptist Church 2145 Middle Bellville Road, Mansfield, where a worship service, giving glory to God for the life of Bob Rickel will be held Saturday at 11 am. His brother-in-the-Lord Evan Davis will preside. In fondness for that community, burial will follow in Loudonville Cemetery. The Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.



For the advancement of God's Kingdom, and in Bob's memory, contributions may be made to Berean Church, and may be made at the funeral.



Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Rickel family. Share a thoughtful Bob memory with them - or watch Bob's tribute video - online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the News Journal on May 16, 2019