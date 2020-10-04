Robert Royce Hutchison, age 92, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was born Aug. 25, 1928 to John H. and Carol R. (Saegers) Hutchison in Ashland, Ohio.
He was a 1946 graduate of Ashland Senior High, then attended Ashland University to study architecture. On January 5, 1948 he chose to enlist with the United States Marine Corp. After basic training he was assigned to stay on at Paris Island as a marksmanship coach to incoming Marines. He then was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Division where he participated in the landing at Inchon on September 15, 1950. He fought in the battle of the Chosin Reservoir, also known as the "Frozen Chosin", where Marines were not only vastly outnumbered by the enemy,but had to endure subzero temperatures for weeks on end. Robert sustained severe frostbite injuries that he lived with for the rest of his life. In total, he served twelve and half months in Korea participating in six major campaigns. Upon completing his first enlistment he continued to serve in the Marine Corp Reserves from 1952-1955. Feeling he still wanted to do more, he once again chose to return to active duty, serving proudly until he was honorably discharged in December of 1957. Robert achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant.
After returning from war, Robert met his wife, Beverly Charlene "Char" Holloway. "Bob," as she called him, met Char at a diner her father owned, called Dick's Diner. Robert knew immediately she was the one for him. They were married May 10, 1964, and together for the better part of 15 years they worked and owned a small mom and pop restaurant, Doc's. They raised 7 children and provided a home for many others, as the Hutchison door was always open to all. In 1964, they became devoted members of the First Congregational Church, where they also were active members of the Couples Club and made many lifelong friendships.
Robert was a member of the Marine Corps League, Korean War Veterans Association, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign War and the Amvets 26 of World War II Korea and Vietnam. The men and women of these organizations were an important part of his life, providing fellowship and a special bond shared over the years to reminisce and heal. In 2000 he designed the Korean War Monument located in the Mansfield downtown square, which reads, "Freedom Is Not Free". In 2016 Robert received the Ambassador of Peace Medal from the Ohio House of Representatives for his combined courage and dedication throughout his service with the Marine Corp and his contributions to the defense of South Korea.
Robert was an avid reader who surrounded himself with a library of art and historical books. The pride of his collection were those of poetry, presidents and architectural history. His daily "go to" was completing the crossword puzzle from the Mansfield News Journal. He spent most of his career as an independent designer/draftsman, with a natural talent and a passion for designing homes. He was also a gifted artist. Many of the homes he designed throughout Richland County also feature his paintings and detailed sketches.
Robert was the definition of a true warrior, a gentle soul, a thoughtful listener and an ambassador of peace.
He is survived by his wife Beverly Charlene (Holloway) Hutchison, his children April Luedy (Dennis), Beth Hutchison, David (Lyndsay) Hutchison, Todd Roberts, Freda (Kurk) Cornell, Tina Mulvane, 20 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Jack (Pat) Hutchison and sister Linda (Gerald) Spreng. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Kay Benton, sister Rosemary Shasky, daughter Pam (Roberts).
Rev. Bruce Haapalainen will officiate the memorial service on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at First Congregational Church, 640 Millsboro Rd. Richland County Joint Veteran Burial Squad will perform military honors at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to The First Congregational Church Aunty Bradford Library.
The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Hutchison family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com