Robert S. Nottingham
Mansfield - Robert S. Nottingham, 90, of Mansfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Robert was born on June 4, 1929, in Camden-on-Gauley, WV, to George and Laura (Dilly) Nottingham. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during WWII. He married his sweetheart, Louise (Dickens) Nottingham on October 10, 1948, and she survives. Robert worked in construction and iron work for 32 years, and he enjoyed what he did. He and Louise were members of Calvary Baptist Church He loved participating in Missions, and went on a trip to Brazil to build an airplane hangar for the Missionary work. In earlier years, he served his church as an usher and deacon. He loved people and enjoyed visiting his friends for coffee at McDonald's.
Along with his wife, he is survived by daughter, Darlene Ute of Mansfield; daughter-in-law, Pamela Nottingham of Bellville; grandchildren, Chris (Leslie) Greene and Shelly (Tim) Smith; step-grandchildren Melissa White and Jason (Jessica) Carrico; great-grandchildren, Grace (Mathias) Stanfield, Emily Greene, Amy Greene, Braxton White, Titus White, and Harper Carrico; and great-great-grandchild, Micah.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bob Nottingham; four sisters; and three brothers.
Calling hours will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Harry Strachan officiating.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23, 2019