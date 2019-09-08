|
|
Robert Sanderfer Jr.
Mansfield - Robert Sanderfer Jr. was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 74 on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Robert was born October 31, 1944, to the late Robert Sanderfer Sr. and Ida Bass Sanderfer in Athens, Alabama.
He moved to Mansfield, Ohio, at an early age. He attended Mansfield City School system. Bob was a faithful member of New Life Baptist Church for twenty years, under the leadership of Rev. Clarence J. Sanderfer where he served on the Trustee Board for many years. He was an avid sports fan and his favorites teams were the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians.
He is survived by his brother, Rev. Clarence (Nora) Sanderfer; niece, Carla (Cliff) Battle who were also his caregivers; his favorite nieces, Tasha Harris, Yatika Wallace, Mary Hendrix, Damita Johnson, Carmen Moton, Keytria Mosley, Nikki Clark and KeeKee Shaw; his favorite nephews, Pastor Tony Sanderfer and James Johnson III; and a host of other nieces,nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jean Johnson, Marie Westbrook, Patricia Clark and Ola Brooks; brother, Charles Sanderfer; and step brothers, Myron Bowles, Edward Bowles and Otis Bowles.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at New Life Baptist Church, 538 Wayne St., Mansfield. The funeral service will follow at the church with his brother, Rev. Clarence Sanderfer officiating. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family.
Published in the News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019