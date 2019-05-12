|
|
Robert Stanley Vail
Lucas - Robert Stanley Vail, 80, of Lucas passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday morning, May 9, 2019. Stan was born October 19, 1938 in Mansfield to Charles and Alice (Heuss) Vail, and was a life-long resident of Lucas. Following his 1956 graduation from Lucas High School, he enlisted in the Ohio Air National Guard where he served six years, including one year of active duty in the Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion Post 257 of Loudonville, 179th Airlift Wing Shadow Flight, Amvets Post 26 and the Mansfield Moose Lodge #341. He enjoyed running, fishing and lived a holistic lifestyle.
Following his service with the Air Force, he was employed as Vice-President of Vail GMC Truck and Equipment, Mansfield. He drove school bus for Lucas Local Schools and was the owner-operator of Rocky Fork Repair, Lucas, which was established in 1970.
Surviving are seven children: Robert (Deana) Vail of Lucas, Andrea Purcell of Loudonville, Scott Vail of Loudonville, John (Teresa) Vail of Shelby, Rees (Cindy) Vail of Loudonville, Jason (Brandy) Vail of Mansfield and Amanda (James) Nicholson of Mansfield, 15 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; and his sister, Sharon (Jack) Banks of Lucas. He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, John Tyler Vail.
A tribute to Stan will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4-7 pm at LINDSEY FUNERAL HOME, LOUDONVILLE. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lucas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monroe Township-Lucas Fire Department, P O Box 527, Lucas, Ohio 44843 or The Cat House Feline Sanctuary, 1130 E. Main St., Ashland, Ohio 44805. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.Byerly-Lindsey.com.
Published in the News Journal on May 12, 2019