|
|
Robert T. Orth
Newark - Robert Thomas Orth, age 84, of Newark, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born on October 13, 1935 to the late Robert and Margaret (Lett) Orth in St. Bernard, OH.
A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark, OH 43055, where military honors will be conducted by the Licking County Veterans Alliance. An inurnment will be held at a later date at Wilson Cemetery.
Robert proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy and retired after 21 years. He was a personnel manager for Gorman Rupp Pumps. In his free time, Robert enjoyed bingo, chess, and participating in Revolutionary War reenactments.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jacqueline (Engel) Orth; children, Diane (Mark) Morgan, Robert Orth, Karen (Todd) Rudolph, Jennifer (Jason Wharton) Orth; stepson, Charles (Nan) McCartney; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa A. Sherman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019