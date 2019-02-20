|
Robert T. Taylor
Loudonville - Robert T. Taylor, 94, of Loudonville died early Monday morning, Feb. 18, 2019 in UH Samaritan Medical Center, Ashland following an extended illness. Robert was born Nov. 21, 1924 in Robson, WV and was the son of the late William and Lena Taylor. He was a US Army veteran of WWII and had lived in Loudonville since 1953. Robert worked for the Flxible Company for 34 years before his 1989 retirement and also worked for the GM plant in Ontario. He was a man of God who attended the Perrysville Church of God and was a member of the Loudonville American Legion Post 257. He enjoyed working puzzles, clipping from newspapers, working on small things, attending the Loudonville Street Fair, car shows, the Flxible Rally, watching drones fly, hunting, fishing and studying his Bible. He loved his family and his dog, Taco, but his wife was always "#1" to him.
Robert is survived by his wife of 72 years, Katie T. Stover Taylor, whom he married Sept. 19, 1946; three children: Montie (Cherie) Taylor of Amelia Island, FL, Kenneth Merle (Melanie) Taylor of Loudonville, and Nancy Harbin of Loudonville; eight grandchildren: Michelle (Tim) Butterball, Tara (Jason) Griffin, Asia (Andy) Van Horn, Ashley Taylor, Logan Taylor, Dylan Taylor, Collin Taylor, and Kendall Taylor; five great-grandchildren: Taylor Griffin, Austin Butterball, Aria Van Horn, Piper Van Horn, and Ethan Van Horn; and one brother: Doug (Wanda) Taylor of North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Bill and Nathan Taylor; and four sisters: Ruby Taylor, Stella Taylor, Margie Bailey, and Beverly Taylor.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 22 at 1:30 PM in LINDSEY FUNERAL HOME, LOUDONVILLE with Pastor Tommy Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery where military services will be conducted by the VFW and American Legion. Friends may call from 12:30 until 1:30 PM in the Lindsey Funeral Home one hour prior to the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be donated to the Perrysville Church of God, PO Box 392, Perrysville, OH 44864. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.Byerly-Lindsey.com.
Published in the News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019