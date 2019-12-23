|
|
Robert Thomas Renner
Mansfield - Robert Thomas Renner, 34 of Mansfield, formerly of Loudonville passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Ohio Health MedCentral Hospital.
He was born on July 18, 1985 in Ashland, the son of Darren Renner and Tanya Vaughn.
Bobby graduated from Madison High School, Class of 2004, but went to school in Loudonville most of his life.
He was employed at Skybox Packaging Company for the past 7 years where, working as a machine operator and trainer. He took pride in his job, his work ethic, and the relationships within the Skybox family.
Bobby loved life. He loved to laugh and especially enjoyed getting a rise out of people with his own unique sense of humor. He loved rock music, playing video games, but most of all spending time with family; making every moment an adventure. Bobby was always there to listen and support the many people who loved him.
He is survived by his mother, Tanya (Dave Fagin) Kirkpatrick of Loudonville; his father, Darren (Missy) Renner of Mansfield; his longtime partner, Heather Bradley of Mansfield, her children, Kaylea and Austin; their canine companions, Soldier, Petee, and Beethoven; his siblings, Heather (Marcus) Johnson of Ontario, Billy (Alex) Vaughn of Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, Alyssa (Diprimos) McFarland of Falls Church, Virginia, Summer Ditmars of Mansfield, and Matthew Overman of Petaluma, California; and his nieces and nephews, Nicholas, Charlie, Robbie, Deymon, Ariah, and Raiyna. He also leaves behind many family and friends that loved him.
Bobby is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Clyde Vaughn and Kitty Stepp; his paternal grandparents, Robert and Donna Renner; and his sister, Dannielle Renner.
Funeral services will be held, Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
For those who may not be able to attend, online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019