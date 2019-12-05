|
|
Robert 'Bob' Trent
Crestline - Robert 'Bob' Trent, 86, of Crestline, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from natural causes after living a full life.
Bob was born in Kentucky on December 29, 1932 to the late Victor and Loretta (Sumner) Trent. He married Elsie Mae (Prewitt) Trent on December 23, 1957 and she passed away June 6, 1984. He then married June (Mathews) Heefner-Trent on June 18, 1988, and she survives him.
Bob was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Crestline. He served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Bob worked at General Motors 40 1/2 years, retiring in 1988 as a tool and die maker. Bob enjoyed attending auctions, fishing, loved antiques and cars. He was a great Crestline Sports fan, and attended all his grandchildren's events, as their proclaimed "biggest fan."
In addition to Bob's wife, he is survived by his children, Robert Michael Trent, Valdosta, GA, Edgar (Vickie) Trent, Leesville, Linda Trent Frederick, Bucyrus, and Jeffery (Bridget) Trent, Crestline; Stepson, Raymond Heefner, Shelby; grandchildren, Gary Trent, Kelly Trent, Maryellen Trent, Coleena Gundrum, Monique Heefner, Timothy Heefner, Robert Heefner, Jacob Trent, Hunter Trent, Gage Trent, great grandchildren: Caleb Moore, Everly Trent, Dennis Heefner, Dennesa Baker, Darnell Heefner, Trenten Heefner, Chloe Heefner, Timmy Heefner, Madison Trent, Layla Trent. Step great grandchildren Alan Gundrum and Andrew Gundrum, great-great grandson Jaxon Heefner, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by son-in-law and stepson, Timothy Joe Heefner; his brother, James Trent; and sister, Ruth Caudill Corbin.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline, where funeral services will follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor Nathan Hale officiating. Military honors will be rendered at the funeral home by the U. S. Marine Corps and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
