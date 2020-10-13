Robert "Bob" W. Hoffman
Mansfield - Robert "Bob" W. Hoffman, 59, of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Bob was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on April 21, 1961, and was the son of Robert and Marlene (Tryon) Hoffman. Bob was a 1979 graduate of Malabar High School where he played football. He served in the United States Marines from 1980-1983 with his two best buddies who were like his brother, Greg Morgan and Tyler Jose. Bob loved to be outside whether it be fishing or riding his motorcycle, the outdoors brought him joy and peace in his life. Bob loved to drink beer and was good at it. He would enjoy a beer while shooting pool with his friends. He was an avid football fan who could be found cheering for the Browns, Dolphins, Packers, and The Ohio State Buckeyes. But most of all, Bob was a devoted father and grandfather who loved spending as much time with his family as possible.
Robert is survived by his parents; the love of his life and our angel, Teresa Cox; his children, Joshua (Kelli) Tormaschy, Sabrina (Eric) Parlett, Jennifer (Robert) Richardson, and Christina Hoffman; his grandsons, Mario, Titan and Kanaan; his granddaughters, Taylynn, Evelina, Leigh Ana, Zaylee, Kaitlyn, Allison, Alexia, and Mackenna; his God daughter, Angela McManama; his sisters, Laura (Tim) Crummey and Lisa (Bill) Fliger; niece and nephew, Tara (Chuck) Shaver and Billy Fliger III; and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kadalina Richardson; his nephew, Joseph Bivens; and his brother-in-law, Jeffrey Bivens.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 pm at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. The memorial service will follow at 5:00 pm.
