|
|
Robert W. Kleer
Shelby, Ohio - Robert W. Kleer, age 83, of Shelby, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Avita Bucyrus Hospital.
Bob was born February 6, 1936 in Mansfield to the late Frank and Katherine (Walbert) Kleer. He was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School before entering the United States Army, serving his country during the Korean War. He was a retired employee of General Motors in Ontario where he worked for over 30 years. Bob loved fishing and hunting, enjoyed golfing, and was a woodworker. He and his late wife, Faye, enjoyed traveling, especially the 20 years spent wintering in St. Augustine, Florida. He was a member of the Shelby Eagles and the First Lutheran Church in Shelby.
Bob is survived by his 6 children: Steven Griffith of Mansfield, Julie (Jay) Pettit of Shelby, Mark (Roseann) Griffith of Shenandoah, Wendy R. Kleer of South Carolina, Robert W. "Rob" (Karen) Kleer, II of Michigan, and Randy Kleer of South Carolina; a son-in-law: Jim Brown of Mansfield; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; a brother: Gene (Bonnie) Kleer of Florida; a sister: Darlene Adkins of Ontario. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife: Faye A. (Ball) Kleer on September 25, 2017; and 2 daughters: Marie Brown and Vicky Schumacher.
Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11 am. Pastor Rus Yoak will officiate the services. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church.
To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in the News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019