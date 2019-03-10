|
|
Robert W. "Bob" Wendland
Mansfield - Robert W. "Bob" Wendland passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was 86.
He was born April 27, 1932 in Mansfield to parents Walter & Lela (Echelberger) Wendland. He graduated from Mansfield Senior High with the class of 1950.
On December 28, 1996 he married Jean (Shatzer) McMullen and together they shared over 22 years of marriage. Robert worked at Tappan, where he worked for many years before Tappan left town. He was a former member of First English Lutheran.
Robert was an animal lover. He loved every dog that he and Jean had with all his heart. He took every conversation he could to talk about his k-9 friends. Robert, also, loved doughnuts with the glazed ones from Save-A-Lot being his favorite.
He is survived by his loving wife Jean Wendland; beloved pet Lexi; brothers and sisters-in-law Gordon & Linda Grogg and David & Sharon Shatzer; special niece and nephew Traci & Jeff McQuillen; nephew Todd Grogg; numerous great nieces & nephews and great-great nieces.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by an infant brother, Fred.
Although no public service will be held in Robert's memory, his family hopes that you will hold him in your heart as you remember him in your own special way.
Contributions in Robert's memory to Richland County Humane Society may be mailed to 3025 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio 44906 or donate online here.
Published in the News Journal on Mar. 10, 2019