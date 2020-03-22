|
|
Robert Wayne Orth
Mansfield - Robert Wayne Orth, 59, of Mansfield, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Robert was born on June 18, 1960 in Covington, Kentucky. He was the son of Robert and Charlotte (Thornton) Orth.
Robert worked at Gorman Rupp for nearly 42 years. A lover of sports, Robert spent many years coaching different sports and was a soccer official. Robert was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals. He loved his dogs, and found enjoyment and relaxation riding horses. He loved a good western, especially a John Wayne or Clint Eastwood classic. But most of all, Robert loved being with his children and family.
He leaves behind his children, Robert Peter (Sara) Orth of Norfolk, VA, Bart Orth of Galion, Jessica (Jerry) Finley of Dayton, Ohio, Bret Orth of Ashland, and William Orth of Columbus; his grandchildren, Donovan Orth, Britten Orth, Rheign Cameron, Mia Orth, Gabriel Orth, Robert Wayne Orth, Jerrion Finley, and Deonsiya Finley; three sisters, Diane (Mark) Morgan of Bellville, Karen (Todd) Rudolph of Ontario, and Jenn Orth of Centerburg, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Debra (Heenan) Orth; a sister, Teresa Sherman; and his horse, Travelin' On.
The family will observe private services. Memorial contributions may be made to National Day of the Cowboy, PO Box 11166 St. Louis, Missouri 63135. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve Orth family.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in the News Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020