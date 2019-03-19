Robert William "Bob" Soulen



Mansfield - Robert William "Bob" Soulen, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 16, 2019. Surrounded by his loving family, Mr. Soulen passed away at home following a short illness.



Mr. Soulen was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on December 20, 1925 to Harry B. and Margaret A. Soulen. His family moved to Cumberland, Maryland in 1931 and then to Mansfield, Ohio in 1937. Mr. Soulen and his wife Margaret Ann (Ehalt) Imhoff, recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary, being married in Mansfield on February 12, 1966.



Mr. Soulen attended Mansfield schools through 10th grade and then attended Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio where he graduated in 1944. He then enrolled at the University of Michigan School of Architecture, where he graduated in 1950. Mr. Soulen worked for local architect Charles Conklin and then Herbert Jones where he eventually became a managing partner. On Mr. Jones passing in 1963, he formed his own firm, Soulen and Associates. Projects included Mansfield General Hospital, Mansfield Memorial Homes, numerous commercial, industrial, banking, residential and church projects across Ohio and in Michigan.



Of special note, upon his graduation from Michigan, he went to Colonial Williamsburg into a study program in historic restoration and Georgian Architecture. As a result, Mr. Soulen served as the architect for Oak Hill Cottage in Mansfield, restoration of U.S. President James Polk's home in Columbia, Tennessee, restoration of a pioneer village at Huron City, Michigan and through the years a frequent volunteer in the Architectural Research Department at Colonial Williamsburg.



Mr. Soulen retired and closed his downtown office in 1990. In 1982, Mr. Soulen enrolled at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, where he graduated in June of 1985. He was ordained a Lay Pastor in November 1985 and served at First Congregational Church, Park Avenue Baptist Church and First Presbyterian Church in Mansfield. He retired as a Visitation Pastor at First Presbyterian in 2008. Mr. Soulen also served as the Associate Chaplain at Mansfield General Hospital 1989-1995.



Mr. Soulen joined the Mansfield Rotary Club in January 1958 and served as President from 1970-1971 and as District Governor from 1975-1976 for NW Ohio. He also served 36 years on the Richland County Regional Planning Commission and as its president from 1972-1973. He served on the board of Red Cross, AAA, Christian Business Men's Committee, National Association of Congregational Churches and Richland County Historical Society.



Mr. Soulen was preceded in death by his parents, his son Michael, his brother William, his daughter-in-law Julie Soulen and son-in-law Gary Young. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Peg Soulen; son Ric Soulen of Ft. Collins, CO; daughter Carol (Soulen)Young of Mansfield; daughter Pamela (Imhoff) and John Kinkel of Galena, OH; daughter Kay (Imhoff) and Terry Leedy of Lexington, OH; son Richard and Vickie Imhoff of Bluffton, SC; daughter Kit (Imhoff) and Gene Hart of Mansfield, OH; nine amazing grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; a very special person in Mr. Soulen's life is granddaughter Abby Lynn (Hart) Hutcheson.



A loving husband, father and grandfather, he took great pleasure in his personal time with family and friends and he enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife, Peg. Those who knew him will remember him as both generous and genuine. A man of strong faith, with a sense of compassion and mission in his hospital pastoral work. He loved his morning breakfast with his dear wife while watching the scampering squirrels, taking care of his lawn and flowers, and especially his time with Danny and Gracie, his two feline "children". A man of quiet dignity, a man whose actions always spoke more forcefully than his words.



Mr. Soulen was a member of the Linden Road Presbyterian Church where he was an active member.



Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 10am - 12pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where funeral services will begin at 12 pm. Pastor Tom Roepke will officiate and burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery.



Memorial contributions to the Linden Road Presbyterian Church or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society may be made through the funeral home.



Published in the News Journal on Mar. 19, 2019