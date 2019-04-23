Services
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Shelby, OH
Shelby - Robin Diane Spangler, "Our Angel Girl" age 55, joined her Heavenly Father & Angels Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Born July 21, 1963 in Shelby to Richard and Joan (Gutshall) Spangler, she had been a life long Shelby resident. She was a 1981 graduate of Shelby High School and a member of the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Robin loved music especially gospel and Elvis. She enjoyed visiting the ABC Childcare at the First Lutheran Church and was also an avid movie fan and had quite the collection of them, watching her favorites many times over. Above all she cherished the time spent with her family, friends, and caregivers.

Throughout Robin's life journey she had many caring friends and caregivers and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her mother and best friend Joan Spangler; four aunts Madeline Sutter, Mary Rose Will, Elinor Kelly, Shirley Cornell ,numerous cousins, and special friend Cheryl Lykins.

She was preceded in death by her father Richard Spangler in 2016 and grandparents Harry and Lillian Gutchall and Ambrose and Dolly Spangler.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Shelby. Father Chris Bohnsack will officiate with interment in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Richland New Hope at 3148600 Cleveland Ave, Mansfield, OH 44902 or Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 29 wst St. Shelby, OH 44875.

Online condolences may be made at www.barkdulfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
